Carrie Fisher Cause of Death Revealed by Coroner's Office

The world came to a stop on Dec. 27 when it was reported that Carrie Fisher had died. Now, the Los Angeles Country coroner's office has revealed the actress' cause of death.

REUTERS/Paul HackettCarrie Fisher poses for cameras as she arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015.

According to the coroner's office (via Associated Press), Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors. A specific cause was not determined. However, the office also revealed that there were indications that the "Star Wars" actress had ingested multiple drugs, though it remains unknown whether these drugs had any part in what caused her death.

Fisher's daughter, actress Billie Lourd, released a statement to PEOPLE on the matter.

"My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases," her statement read. "She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases. I know my Mom, she'd want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure. Love you Momby."

Debbie Reynolds, Fisher's mother and Lourd's grandmother, died a day after the "Star Wars" actress passed away.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Fisher and Reynolds' personal items would be auctioned off by the Profiles in History auction house. The event will commence on Sept. 23. Part of the earnings will be donated to The Thalians, Reynolds' charity, and The Jed Foundation, a charity Lourd selected.

Fisher was on an international flight from London to Los Angeles, California, on Dec. 23 when she suffered a cardiac arrest. The actress, best known for playing Princess Leia Organa in the "Star Wars" franchise, will be seen in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" later this year.

Fisher and Reynolds were buried together at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills.