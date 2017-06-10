Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley News: Country Stars to Host CMA Awards for the 10th Time

It has been confirmed! Country stars Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will be teaming up once again to host the 51st Annual Country Music Association Awards.

Facebook/CMAThe CMA Awards will once again be hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.

This fall, the duo will be hosting the prestigious event, which will be held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashvile, for the 10th year in a row.

The announcement was made via the CMA Country Music Association Instagram account, on which a photo of Underwood and Paisley were posted along with the caption: "So excited they're back! @BradPaisley & @CarrieUnderwood are returning to host their 10th consecutive #CMAawards on Nov 8!"

So excited they’re back! @BradPaisley & @CarrieUnderwood are returning to host their 10th consecutive #CMAawards on Nov 8! A post shared by Country Music Association (@cma) on Jun 10, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Paisley, who has won 14 CMA Awards, including the Entertainer of the Year Award, recently spoke with Billboard regarding the announcement.

"Well, it's extremely flattering, and for me, I take it seriously, and doing a good job means a lot to me personally," the 44-year-old country artist told the publication.

"Every year we have figured something else out that would make it better for the next year, so I think we've been able to improve on our performance each year. But simply, just the fact that the CMA asked us again, I am very flattered and honored."

He was also asked about how his and Underwood's relationship has grown over the years since they have been hosting the awards show since 2008. To this he responded: " I think that over the years, Carrie and I have not only grown into our roles, but that we have also slipped into our individual characters. The time has helped us to complement each other and build a chemistry together."

It can be recalled that back in 2014, Underwood hosted the CMA awards while she was five months pregnant. Although she and husband Mike Fisher wanted to keep things private, executive producer Robert Deaton reportedly "begged" the "Jesus Take the Wheel" singer to use the show as a venue for her baby's gender reveal.

It was her co-host Paisley who told the whole world that Underwood was expecting a baby boy.