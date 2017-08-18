Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley News: Country Music Stars Return to Co-Host the CMA 2017

REUTERS/Harrison McClary Country music stars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood during the 46th Country Music Association Awards (CMA) in Nashville, Tennessee

For the 10th year in a row, country music superstars Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will once again share the stage to host the annual Country Music Association Awards (CMA) in November. But the two seem to already have a plan about their upcoming hosting gig as early as now.

In an interview with Billboard in June, Paisley revealed that he and Underwood are constantly texting each other to talk about their routine and how they will make their presentation different compared to the past nine awards nights that they shared the hosting duties.

The "Perfect Storm" singer also revealed that he makes sure that he is constantly up-to-date with the latest events that are happening in the world and think about how to use it as his and Underwood's joke material for the show. However, he also claims that he wants to make sure that the jokes that they will deliver will not offend anyone.

"I am always monitoring life as it happens, and having a comedic mind can be rough, in that something may occur that potentially can ruin someone's day, and I'm thinking about how this can be turned into a bit and be really funny," the 44-year-old singer-songwriter said.

Paisley also mentioned that they will not stay away from delivering any political jokes. "There's nothing that's off-limits. Everything's on the table. But with that said, we're not up there to take sides. It's crucial that our role is to entertain. Plus, with things changing by the minute, who knows where we'll be as a nation by November?" he also stated.

Reports also reveal that for Paisley, co-hosting the CMA Awards with the "American Idol" alum can be considered as one of the highlights of his entire career. He also mentioned that it paved the way for them to become good friends.

The duo's hosting gig will be aired by ABC from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. EDT.