Carrie Underwood Pregnancy News: Is Another Baby on the Way?

Carrie Underwood could soon become a mother for the second time. The 34-year-old singer-songwriter has sparked baby rumors after debuting what looks like a baby bump during Wednesday's shooting for NBC's "Sunday Night Football" introduction.

Singer Carrie Underwood arrives at the 50th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., November 2, 2016.

While Underwood looked stunning in a red cut-out mini dress and matching heels, it has left fans wondering whether or not she is pregnant. The country music star has yet to announce if she is pregnant, but when she turned to the side, the bump was prominent in her dress, and she seemed happy to show it off.

However, many of her fans have dispelled the pregnancy rumors and insisted that the singer is not pregnant. Some said that she was just wearing a bad dress, while others claimed that she has only gained muscles.

The pregnancy speculations came shortly after Underwood confirmed that she and husband Mike Fisher are ready to expand their little family. Although their 2-year-old son, Isaiah, has not been asking for a little brother or sister quite yet, the couple hopes to give him a sibling not long from now.

"We're on God's good timing or whatever you might call it," Underwood told Entertainment Tonight of the possibility of Isaiah getting a sibling. "I'm just trying to figure out where life's going to take me next," she added.

For now, the "Jesus, Take the Wheel" hitmaker is taking some time off to work on new music. In fact, she had signed a new deal with Universal Music Group's Capitol Records Nashville after being with Arista Nashville for almost 12 years and is already writing for her next album.

"The creative process is an interesting thing," Underwood said. "You never know when it's all just going to come together and then you'll finally be able to be like, 'I'm done! Wow, we've made an album.' So I'm kind of at the beginning stages of that, which is really fun," the singer went on to say.