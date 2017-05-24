'Cars 3' Plot News, Release Date: Pixar Sequel to Feature 'Humor and Heart' as Well as 'Ghost Tracks'

"Cars 3" is set to race into theaters next month. And by the looks of it, Disney and Pixar may have another animated hit in their hands, as co-producers Kevin Reher and Andrea Warren talk about the upcoming film.

Facebook/PixarCars'Cars 3' hits theaters on June 16.

It has been a long time coming, but a third "Cars" film is finally hitting the silver screen soon. The first "Cars" film was a hit, but it was followed by the mediocre sequel, "Cars 2." However, as Reher and Warren preview, the third movie is going to be filled with both spirit and emotion.

"This movie has a little bit of grit, but it has all of the characters you've always loved," Warren told Collider in an interview. "It has the humor and the heart, but a very real, heartfelt story. Cruz introduces this whole other angle to the story, with her challenges and her bravery. It's fun, but it's sweet and heartfelt. I think it has everything in it that Pixar movies have come to represent."

"Cars 3" follows Lightning McQueen as he reclaims his position in racing as newer and more advanced models continue to take over the tracks. And while previous films may have put the spotlight on glorious racetracks, the upcoming movie will also pay an homage to older, deserted ones.

Director Brian Fee spoke to Autoweek about the decision to include "ghost tracks" in "Cars 3," describing these historical abandoned places as "haunting." A lot of research was done by Pixar in order to mimic the same kind of aura that real-life ghost tracks have.

"I'm emotionally connected to that, I was interested in that," Fee said. "So we wanted to dive into that as much as possible."

McQueen will be paying a visit to one of the said tracks, as a photo from the movie sees him racing through the path, looking as determined as ever. He will not be alone in his journey, though, as both old and new cars come into play. One new car is Cruz Ramirez, voiced by Cristela Alonzo. Cruz is a race technician who will help McQueen along the way.

"Cars 3" will premiere in U.S. theaters on June 16.