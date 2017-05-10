'Cars 3' Release Date, News: New International Trailer Features Return of McQueen, Cruz Ramirez

The brand new trailer for "Cars 3" features the return of Lightning McQueen to Radiator Springs. As the upcoming movie takes the talking car to familiar territory, the new trailer also offers a glimpse at a spanking' new Cruz Ramirez.

Recently, first-time "Cars" director Brian Fee revealed how Cruz Ramirez evolved throughout the filmmaking process. The director revealed that they initially did not have any solid plans for Cruz's character. However, he eventually got handcuffed to McQueen and that paved the way for their mentor story.

"We always had a mentor story looking at McQueen and Doc's reletionship, and then looking at McQueen and Cruz's relationship. Then the story went through complete different changes where we kept that mentorship, but we moved across the country, went to the South and we're looking more at McQueen's career as a racer," he said in an interview with /Film, adding that that was how Cruz started to eventually transition from being a male to a female character.

Since the trailer is an international release, fans of "Cars" might not be able to understand it unless they are familiar with the Japanese language. However, it clearly shows the central theme of the "Cars" franchise, which highlights both wild racing action and character-based comedy.

The trailer also features the rising antagonist Jackson Storm, as well as McQueen's constant companion, Mater the tow truck. Larry the Cable Guy will return to lend his voice to Mater, while Owen Wilson will reprise his role as McQueen. Meanwhile, Jackson Storm will be voiced by Armie Hammer.

With the days of McQueen as a premium race car now numbered, "Cars 3" is set to take the franchise to a somewhat different direction. Recent reports also suggest that the Rust-Eze Racing Center will be in for a significant facelift, so fans can expect to see major changes when the movie hits theaters next month.

"Cars 3" is set for release in U.S. theaters on June 16.