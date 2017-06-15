'Cars 3' Review: A Film to Watch for All Ages and This Generation's 'Toy Story'

Loved by kids and one of Disney and Pixar's greatest titles, "Cars 3" is turning out to be a critically approved and recognized sequel to the series. Considering how "Wonder Woman" has been taking over the box office so much that "The Mummy" didn't even stand a chance, critics and reviews are claiming that "Cars 3" may surpass Patty Jenkins' film in the industry.

Facebook/PixarCars Promotional picture for the film "Cars 3."

The main protagonist of the story is no one else but Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson), who faces an existential crisis as he realizes that he is nothing but a dinosaur next to the newer, faster and better models in the racing world. As a result, he turns to racing legend Fabulous Hudson (Paul Newman) and trainer Cruz Ramirez (Cristela Alonzo) for help. The rest of the story is for fans to watch but that little bit of information more than explains why "Cars 3" is right up in the "Wonder Woman" alley of film standards.

First of all, Cruz is a female technician who never really believed in her potential but is inspired by McQueen's persistency. Upholding the values of female empowerment, "Cars 3" makes a solid case on how there's nothing wrong with having a female in the racing world. According to Rolling Stone, her character brings together a lot of politically relevant issues that makes "Cars 3" a movie to watch for children and adults.

McQueen is honestly old. Even if he has all the upgrades in the world, someone out there will always be tons better than him. "Cars 3" teaches children the value of letting things go and instead, supporting someone with all the knowledge and wisdom that one has accumulated through experiences. The grace with which Wilson's character eventually learns how to exercise generativity is another wonderful reason why "Cars 3" is also relevant for adults.

Revenue-wise, "Cars 3" is also expected to bring Disney and Pixar a lot of profit. But more than anything, this film may just be this generation's "Toy Story."

"Cars 3" arrives in theaters on Friday, June 16.