Casey Affleck, Summer Phoenix Latest News: Estranged Couple Officially Settle Divorce

Casey Affleck and Phoenix Summer have settled their divorce just days after filing for legal separation.

REUTERS/Mike Blake Actor Casey Affleck arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017.

Reports noted that Affleck will pay his ex-wife spousal support. The former couple was also granted joint legal and physical custody of their children: 13-year-old Indiana and 9-year-old Atticus. Phoenix filed for divorce on Monday, citing November 2015 as the date they separated.

Affleck confirmed the date in his response to the divorce filing earlier this week. The length of marriage was noted as nine years and six months, with "irreconcilable differences" being cited as the reason for their split.

Affleck, who is the younger brother of film actor and director Ben Affleck, won his first Golden Globe Award in January for the 2016 film "Manchester by the Sea." During his acceptance speech, he made sure to express his appreciation for his wife and kids.

"I love you, Indiana and Atticus. Thank you very much," he said, adding, "And to their mom that gave me just about every good acting idea I ever had. Thank you very much, I love you."

The pair, who married in 2006, separated after being together for more than 16 years. They announced their split to the public in March 2016 with a joint statement that read: "Casey and Summer have amicably separated. They remain very close friends."

Phoenix has since remained silent on her relationship status, while Affleck has been linked to "Supergirl" star Floriana Lima. Affleck and his new girlfriend were spotted in Italy last month as they enjoyed a romantic getaway together.

Lima and Affleck reportedly started dating in October last year. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party right after Affleck won his first Oscar.