Casey Anthony News 2017: Photos of Anthony Cradling a Baby Surface

Photographs of Casey Anthony cradling a 6-month-old baby made the rounds online the past few days. It can be recalled that Anthony was the mother who was previously acquitted of murdering her 2-year-old daughter.

REUTERS/Red HuberCasey Anthony sits at the defense table during the second day of testimony in her first-degree murder trial.

One photo was taken at a restaurant in Clearwater, Florida, where Anthony had a lunch date with some friends. Some of the images show a pitcher and a few glasses with some fruity beverage. The baby in the photo was reportedly the grandson of a renowned NBC producer who was a friend of Anthony's.

Another photo shows that Anthony went to a friend's home before going to the lunch outing. She is shown smiling while holding the same baby, with one of her friends supporting the baby's head as the child leaned back.

According to TMZ, the photos were taken back in February by the unidentified mother of the child.

In 2011, Anthony was found to be not guilty of the first degree murder of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee, who disappeared in 2008 and was eventually found in the woods just a few meters behind their home. The prosecutors accused Anthony of deliberately killing her daughter with chloroform but she was acquitted after three years in trial.

Years since her murder trial reached a conclusion, Anthony now lives a secluded life, away from the public eye. A source recently told People that she spends most of her time binge-watching TV and playing around on the internet.

"She doesn't have a huge circle of friends, and the friends she has are all employed elsewhere, so she doesn't see them 24/7," said the source.

Last February, the judge who presided over the trial resurfaced and said Anthony might have only knocked her daughter out by accident when she gave her too much chloroform. That was the most logical explanation to Caylee's death, he said.