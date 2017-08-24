Casey Anthony News: 'U.S. Most Hated Mom' Accused of Neglecting Child's Gravesite

Reuters/Red Huber/Pool Casey Anthony leaves the Orange County Jail in Orlando, Florida July 17, 2011.

Six years after her acquittal for murdering her two-year-old daughter Caylee, Casey Anthony is now accused of leaving the gravesite of her daughter in neglect.

According to reports, Caylee's gravesite is not far from where her mother lives in Orlando, Florida, but it is apparent that it has been neglected. Sources claim that the memorial site of the murdered two-year-old is depressing and desolate as the items present there are rotting, destroyed, or covered in dirt.

Because of the apparent neglect of Caylee's gravesite, many can't help but vent out their ire on Anthony, calling her selfish.

"All her life, Casey's never cared about anyone but herself, and that hasn't changed. She's never taken any of the blame for what happened to Caylee, and she's left everyone else holding the bag for her," a source has commented.

To the uninitiated, it was in June 2008 when Caylee disappeared. Despite her child's disappearance, Anthony did not report to the police that Caylee had gone missing. Instead, the then 22-year-old Anthony went clubbing, got herself a tattoo, and even went on a shopping spree using a friend's stolen checkbook.

It was not long after Anthony's mother, Cindy, reported to the authorities that her granddaughter had been missing when the lifeless body of Caylee was found by a meter reader in a wooded lot less than a mile away from the family's home. Eventually, Anthony was charged with murder, and her trial became one of the most sensationalized cases internationally.

On July 5, 2011, despite the popular public opinion that Anthony will be charged guilty for the murder of Caylee, thanks to the overwhelming pieces of evidence, the jurors rendered the accused of a non-guilty verdict for murder, manslaughter, and aggravated child abuse and was only convicted of four counts of lying to police.

"I didn't know at the time. I'm still not even certain as I stand here today sure about what happened," Anthony said in an interview earlier this year when she was asked about Caylee's death.