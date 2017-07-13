Casey Anthony Trial Updates: Lawyer Believes She 'Blacked Out' the Events of Her Daughter's Death from Memory

REUTERS/Red Huber/Pool Casey Anthony with her defense team during her trial back in 2011

Nine years after the tragic death of her daughter Caylee in 2008, Casey Anthony may still have no recollection about what really transpired during the time of the toddler's murder.

Reports revealed that when the body of the two-year-old girl was discovered in the woods near her home in Orlando, Florida five months after she was first reported to be missing in July 2008, the medical examiner could no longer determine the cause of her death. But the police already charged Anthony of first-degree murder before her daughter's remains were found. Anthony was acquitted from the charges in July 2011 because the jurors could not determine how the child was killed.

In a recent interview with LawNewz, one of the members of Anthony's defense team Cheney Mason said that she had omitted several details about her own life that could be connected to her daughter's tragic death.

"I believe that Casey's mind, in some dimension, I guess the common word would say 'snapped,'" Mason stated in the interview. "She didn't go sniveling crazy by any means, but blackout — completely a blackout — of what went on and what happened."

He also said that the 31-year-old grieved against the norm, so she shut the world out. "She didn't know what she was doing or what she was saying," the lawyer also stated.

Anthony also stated that she is still not sure about what really transpired during that time, but she already accepted the past and moved on. "I'm okay with myself; I sleep pretty good at night," Anthony stated in an interview.

At the moment, Anthony is living with her private investigator in South Florida where she began a photography business and landed a job in an online legal investigation firm.

Caylee's case remains unsolved up to this day.