Casio Pro Trek WSD-F20: Smartwatch Equipped with Android Wear 2.0 Ships in the US

The latest offering from Casio, the Pro Trek WSD-F20, is a smartwatch equipped with Android Wear 2.0, and it started shipping across the United States this week.

CasioPromotional image for the Casio Pro Trek WSD-F20.

The Casio Pro Trek WSD-F20 has already been announced earlier this year during the Consumer Electronics Show. According to reports, the smartwatch is being sold at $500. Orders can be made through Casio's online shop.

Meanwhile, according to the product's official webpage, interested buyers can get it on several retailers such as Amazon.com, Macy's, Rei Coop, Best Buy, Tourneau, Reeds Jewelers and JCPenney. There will be two color variants to be sold, Black and Orange. Each purchase includes an AC adaptor and a special charger cable for the smartwatch.

The Casio Pro Trek WSD-F20 sports a touchscreen 1.32-inch liquid crystal display with a 320 x 300 resolution. One of the new features of the device compared to its predecessor, the WSD-F10, is the monochrome power saving mode that lets the smartwatch function with a lower power consumption.

Another highlight feature of the Casio Pro Trek WSD-F20 is its independent Global Positioning System support, which makes it even more handy for people who use smartwatches to also track their fitness activities. The newest smartwatch from Casio also promises to provide colored maps that can be viewed even when offline.

In terms of durability and protection, Casio promised that the Pro Trek WSD-F20 has a U.S. military standard of MIL-STD-810G -- meaning it can survive various environmental and climatic conditions such as too much heat or cold. Added to that, Casio guaranteed that the smartwatch can work even after being submerged in 50-meter deep water.

Meanwhile, the smartwatch, when the GPS is off, is expected to last up to an entire day when used with its color display. Otherwise, it can stay up as much as two days.

If GPS is in use, the device can last up to eight hours with the color display on and an hour more if the color display is in Auto Off mode. However, if the Pro Trek WSD-F20 is going to be used solely for timekeeping, Casio claims it can last an entire month. Its standard charging time is about two hours.