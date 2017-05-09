'Castle' Star Stana Katic's New Show 'Absentia' Spoilers, News: Monte Carlo Debut to Help Show Find a U.S. Network [VIDEO]

"Castle" star Stana Katic will soon be back on television. Her new show, a thriller drama called "Absentia," comes from Masha Productions and it's geared towards an international market via Sony's AXN cable channel.

Show producers, however, hope to land a deal to air "Absentia" in a U.S. network as well. In its bid to entice potential broadcasters, the pilot episode will preview at the Monte Carlo Television Festival, which will take place from June 16 to 20.

"Absentia" will open the festival attended by worldwide TV industry insiders and PR groups. "With its acclaimed cast and crew, alongside its intriguing premise, I'm certain 'Absentia' will prove a huge hit with international audiences," Monte Carlo Film Festival CEO Laurent Puons said in a press release.

Previously, rumors indicated Crackle would air the series for U.S. audience since the online web content distributor is a subsidiary of Sony. But TV Line confirmed that there was no truth to this report.

"Absentia" is about an FBI Agent named Emily Byrne (Katic), whose cases involve serial killers. While on a hunt for one suspect, Emily vanishes and resurfaces after six years.

Police found Emily in an abandoned cabin with no idea of what happened to her in all those years she went missing. On her return home, Emily finds her husband Nick Durand (Patrick Heusinger) has a new wife and she's also the prime suspect in a series of murders. Aside from Katic and Heusinger, "Absentia" also stars Cara Theobold (Alice Durand), Ralph Ineson (Adam Radford), Angel Bonanni (Tommy) and Neil Jackson in an unnamed role.

Meanwhile, Katic's fans launched an #AbsentiaIsComing campaign on social media to push an American network to add the show in its line-up. They are hoping a network will see there's a market for the series in the U.S. Check out the teaser for "Absentia" below.