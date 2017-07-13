'Castlevania 2' Plot Rumors: New Season Will 'Blow Season 1 Out of the Water,' Says Adi Shankar

With "Castlevania," Adi Shankar has been a very busy man in the past few months. There's no doubt the 32-year old has outdone himself with the awesome Netflix animated series based on the hit game by Konami.

Youtube/Netflix A screenshot from the official teaser of Netflix's "Castlevania."

Despite his busy schedule, Shankar still found the time to speak with Nintendo Life about his future projects. Concerning "Castlevania 2," Shankar revealed that the script for the series is already finished. With twice the episode count as the previous season, the script for the new season will "blow season 1 out of the water."

However, when pressed if the upcoming season will wrap up the narrative that connects with "Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse," he declined to answer. "Dracula's Curse" served as the series' basis and Shankar noted that he doesn't want to spoil the series.

Given that the game series revolves around multiple generations of the Belmont family, ending the "Dracula's Curse" storyline will not end the series as a whole. The Belmont family's exploits span hundreds of years and could always give a fresh offer when it comes to the plot.

The Belmonts' story being spread across multiple generations and different time periods is also serving as the inspiration for his upcoming "Assassin's Creed" series. He is currently working on an animated series based on Ubisoft's game about professional parkour cutthroats.

With the live-action film underperforming in the box office, the pressure to create a better adaptation is certainly there. Shankar said he wants to explore the different ideologies of the warring factions in the story namely the Assassins and Templars.

Shankar also said that being able to tell these stories is a dream come true for him. He wants to make as many seasons as Netflix will allow him and that is why he is calling to fans to keep watching and engaging in social media.

He doesn't need to worry though. Because as long as there is demand for video game adaptations, there will never be a shortage of eager fans.

"Castlevania 2" is set to premiere in 2018.