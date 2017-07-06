'Castlevania' EP Adi Shankar to Team Up with Ubisoft for 'Assassin's Creed' Anime TV Series

Facebook/AssasinsCreed A promotional image for the latest "Assasin's Creed" game, which comes out on Oct. 27.

"Castlevania" animated series executive producer Adi Shankar is collaborating with video game company Ubisoft for an exciting new project.

Shankar has reportedly been tapped to helm an animated television series for the company's popular video game franchise, "Assassin's Creed."

On his Facebook page, Shankar posted an image of the "Assassin's Creed" logo and announced that he has selected his next project.

He continued, "I played the first edition of Assassin's Creed the year I moved to Los Angeles to pursue my dream. At that moment I knew absolutely no one in the industry and could never have imagined that one day Ubisoft would ask me to take the world of Assassin's Creed and create an original story set in it as an anime series. If anyone tells you not to follow your passion in life they are wrong."

It looks like Ubisoft is taking it up a notch after the 2016 "Assassin's Creed" live-action film failed critically and financially. According to Screen Rant, since Shankar himself has long been a fan of the game, and is knowledgeable about the property, he may be able to give the series some justice. Ubisoft seems to also be steering away from the traditional Hollywood route, which led to the failure of the live-action film, for this new project.

The upcoming "Assassin's Creed: Origins" video game also gained positive reviews during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017, which puts the franchise right back on track.

Meanwhile, "Castlevania" will air its first season this Friday, July 7 on Netflix. It is based on a video game series, wherein the protagonist is a vampire hunter, whose goal is to save the city from Dracula's army of beasts.

Shankar's other credits include hit films "Lone Survivor," "The Grey," and "Dredd," as well as short films like "Venom: Truth in Journalism" and "The Punisher: Dirty Laundry."