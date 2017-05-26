'Castlevania' Latest News: Netflix Goes 8-Bit for Official Teaser of Video Game Adaptation

In February of this year, Netflix made the announcement that it was working on developing an animated TV series for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) original video game "Castlevania."

(Photo: YouTube/Netflix)A screenshot from the official teaser of Netlfix's "Castlevania."

This week the streaming service company released the first teaser for its upcoming animated series, and revealed that the show will be released in July.

The official teaser trailer opens with a shot of the original NES gaming console and a red-colored cartridge for "Castlevania." A man is then seen walking over and he blows on the bottom of the cartridge before inserting it into the NES console. The man switches it on and an 8-bit Netflix menu shows up on the screen.

"The last surviving member of a disgraced clan fights to save Eastern Europe from Dracula," the on-screen description for "Castlevania" reads. "Inspired by the classic NES game..."

When the actual animation begins, viewers get a glimpse of what looks like one of the Belmonts making his way through Dracula's castle and a possible confrontation with Alucard along the way.

Netflix also released the series' official synopsis:

"Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself."

The animated series of "Castlevania" is written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis, who also executive produced the show with Kevin Kolde, Fred Sibert and Adi Shankar.

While video game adaptations do not always produce a good outcome, Netflix has a lot of room to work the plot of "Castlevania" and shape it to be in its best form imaginable. The whole plot of the video game mainly focused on Simon Belmont's mission of fighting his way through Dracula's castle and killing the Count. From there, Netflix has more liberty to tweak the story.

"Castlevania" is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on July 7.