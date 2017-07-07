'Casual' Season 3 Episode 10 Spoilers: Judy Finally Agrees to Go on a Date; Laura to Say a Hard Goodbye

Facebook/CasualOnHulu Promotional image for the third season of Hulu’s comedy-drama series “Casual,” featuring Valerie (Michaela Watkins), Alex (Tommy Dewey) and Laura (Tara Lynne Barr).

New setbacks and challenges await the hapless trio of Valerie (Michaela Watkins), Alex (Tommy Dewey) and Laura (Tara Lynne Barr) on the next episode of Hulu's comedy-drama series "Casual."

According to the official synopsis for the next episode titled "Cake Walk," the loss of his sexual powers will drive Alex into a desperate search to find answers to the "why" and "how" of his predicament.

Valerie, on the other hand, will be obsessing over her partner Jack's (Kyle Bornheimer) choices in the midst of planning a double date with Alex and Judy (Judy Greer). Will the couple be able to agree on any one thing? Will the upcoming double date head to a disaster before it can even begin?

Meanwhile, Laura will find herself lost in a very dark place after having to say a hard goodbye. As to who (or what) she will be saying goodbye to is not revealed. However, parting ways is not going to be an easy task for the youngest member of the family. Will Valerie and Alex be there to help her out? Will this loss change Laura's outlook in life?

In an interview with Huffington Post, actor Dewey said that he "kind of fell backwards" into the role of the good-hearted, though sometimes immature and irresponsible, Alex.

"I think Alex is self-aware. His problem is that like a lot of us he's also great at distracting himself. He follows shiny objects," Dewey said.

He also added that the alternating fortune and misfortune of siblings Alex and Valerie is what makes their show. It is when Alex is doing good and Valerie isn't, or vice versa, that the good, bad, and significant things happen. He also said that should the show move to broadcast television, it will definitely have a different tone than it does right now.

"This show is very big on not talking down to the audience. We trust them to get it. We don't patronize them, and Hulu is great for that. When they take a show, they let the creative people make it," Dewey added.

"Casual" season 3 episode 10 debuts on Tuesday, July 11, on the online streaming site, Hulu.