'Casual' Season 3 Episode 11 Spoilers: Laura Plans to Move Out in 'Firesale'

Facebook/CasualOnHulu Promotional banner for Hulu’s half-hour comedy series “Casual,” featuring Tommy Dewey as Alex, Tara Lynn Barr as Laura, and Michaela Watkins as Valerie.

Laura (Tara Lynne Barr) may finally be deciding to take a hold of her own life in the next episode of "Casual." But will her plan of moving away check out with her mother?

While the adults' romance may be heading down some really favorable paths, Laura's love story has only been met with heartbreak and goodbyes. But Valerie's (Michaela Watkins) teenage daughter seems to have finally decided to be the captain of her own life. And what better way to start fresh than to move to a new place.

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Firesale," Laura will try all possible means to raise money to finance her plan of moving to Sacramento. Could this finally be the beginning of a much better storyline for her? Or will she even be able to keep up with this plan? How is Valerie going to react to her daughter's unexpected decision?

Speaking of Valerie, the synopsis also reveals that she will be roped into being a bridesmaid for a wedding. However, she does not have a favorable opinion on the said event. Is Valerie about to suffer herself through a wedding she does not even approve of? Will she end up unintentionally messing things up at the event, or will she just decide to miss it altogether?

On the other hand, it seems that Alex (Tommy Dewey) and Judy (Judy Greer) will be on a much better plane as they revel in their newfound romance. But just how long will their blissful reality last?

In an interview with Deadline, series creator Zander Lehmann teased that Laura will be "going out into the world" to witness an entire new "world of adult life that she hasn't seen." He also added that no matter how much farther their circumstances pull them apart, Alex, Valerie, and Laura will always find their way back into each other's life.

"They're all in different spaces, but they're still in the same orbit. They're still around each other's world, but I think that's the essential nature of the show, is these characters are trying to move forward and be healthy, but they have this magnetic pull back to each other which keeps them from their goals," Lehmann said.

"Casual" season 3 episode 11 debuts on Tuesday, July 18, on Hulu.