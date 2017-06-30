'Casual' Season 3 Episode 9 Spoilers: Valerie to Finally Meet Half-Brother in Fresno?

After Alex (Tommy Dewey) finally managed to track down Valerie's (Michaela Watkins) half-brother, the latter, along with Jack (Kyle Bornheimer), will be driving all the way to Fresno to meet him on the next episode of Hulu's half-hour comedy series, "Casual."

Facebook/CasualOnHuluPromotional banner for Hulu’s half-hour comedy series “Casual,” featuring Tommy Dewey as Alex, Tara Lynn Barr as Laura, and Michaela Watkins as Valerie.

The search for Valerie's half-brother may finally be over, although the brief synopsis for the upcoming episode aptly titled "Fresno" does not reveal much in the way of a positive outcome. How will this supposed meeting go? Will it even be happening? And if so, how will the outcome impact Valerie's life?

On the other hand, Valerie's teenage daughter Laura (Tara Lynn Barr) will consider whether to speak at a town council meeting about her concerns, while Alex tries to impress a co-worker, only to have his plan backfire when his house is taken over by a YouTube celebrity's photo shoot.

The previous episode also saw Alex turning his attention back to his family in the aftermath of a drunken night when he unwittingly slept with his roommate, which is sure to cause some more complications down the line.

In an interview with Deadline, series creator Zander Lehmann said, "Season 3, to me, feels like it's a lot of new worlds for all of our characters."

He went on to tease that Laura will be venturing out into the world of adult life in a way that she has not yet seen, which, in turn, will challenge what she thinks she knows and can handle.

Meanwhile, her mother, Valerie, may gradually be transformed into a "new version" of herself as a result of the crisis she has faced early on in the season. Lehmann went on to say that while the first two seasons saw Valerie managing to maintain who she is despite the different masks she has had to try on, the current season will be going at the very foundation of who she is with challenges that will "allow her to experiment and try to do things that are less of what she's been doing."

"Casual" season 3 episode 9 debuts on Tuesday, July 4, on Hulu.