Cathy McCarthy News: 'Ghostbusters' Actress Loses More than 75 Pounds by Combining Diet and Exercise

Youtube/Sony Pictures Entertainment Still from the Ghostbusters (2016) trailer with Cathy McCarthy (left) and Kate McKinnon (right).

While there are many medical procedures that can fast-track the weight-loss process, "Ghostbusters" actress Melissa McCarthy has stuck to the old-school practice of combining a healthy diet and exercise.

According to reports, McCarthy has lost more than 75 pounds since adapting a healthy lifestyle. While the "Ghostbusters" actress has been mum on her weight-loss journey, numerous sources have claimed that she maintains a low-carb and high-protein diet, which is based on a combination of Atkins, Paleo, Zone, and ketogenic diets.

Apart from cutting down on her carb intake, it is also said that McCarthy drinks smoothies to keep herself not only healthy but full, too. After all, while it remains unclear what kind of smoothies McCarthy drinks, medical experts claim that smoothies, on the whole, do not only provide health benefits but suppress cravings and keep a person hydrated, too.

However, just like with most people, maintaining a healthy diet was not enough for McCarthy to lose weight. According to reports, McCarthy also devotes herself to working out and even hired a trainer to help her lose the unwanted pounds and inches. Reportedly, in order to ensure that McCarthy sticks to her workout, her trainer only provides her routines that she really enjoys and are also effective at the same time. It is said that these workout routines include high-intensity interval-training (HIIT).

Despite multiple sources revealing her weight-loss secret, McCarthy joked recently that living a boring life does the trick in her quest to shed off some pounds.

"No trick, nothing to tell, just super boring life. You bring it real down, you don't do anything fun and you go to bed at 7:30 — that's the trick," the usually joking actress said in a jest.

Sources claim that McCarthy's weight-loss journey has nothing to do with her desire to be one of Hollywood's skinniest actresses. Rather, McCarthy only wants to be healthy, not just for herself but for her family, too, whom she considers her inspiration.