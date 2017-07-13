'Cave Story+' for Nintendo Switch News: New Patch to Arrive in August

Screenshot/YouTube A new patch is coming to "Cave Story " for for Nintendo Switch.

The platform-adventure video game "Cave Story+" is getting a patch that will allow the switch from classic to updated (and vice versa) graphics and audio exclusive in Steam.

Nicalis recently announced that the free update for the latest version of the classic indie on the Nintendo Switch will come in August. The wait is reportedly due to Nintendo's standard procedure in approving submissions, where any upgrade on Switch titles needs to be reviewed thoroughly.

"Cave Story+" was launched in North America last month with new features added into the cult classic platformer. Aside from the added stages and new items, Nicalis is planning to add a local co-op mode soon.

Although many gamers agree that "Cave Story+" is a great take on the game developed by Daisuke "Pixel" Amaya 13 years ago, there are some who feel that the platformer is missing a major feature. The version for the Nintendo Switch does not allow the mix-and-match of graphics available in the Steam version. This setback is about to be resolved by Nicalis through the August update. Gamers craving for game authenticity will definitely get their wish granted with this patch.

Once the toggle between the classic and update art is added onto the Switch version, players will get to try the extra content that will be made available, not to mention the portability it will offer. The retro look will also be reminiscent of the classic, giving the "Cave Story+" an authentic vibe.

At the moment, European gamers have yet to try the game on their Nintendo Switch consoles. Nicalis reportedly has plans to launch it there this autumn.

"Cave Story+" is an action-adventure remake revolving the adventures of a boy with amnesia who wakes up in a cave inhabited by Mimigas. These rabbit-like creatures are being hunted by a mad scientist. The player's mission is to defeat the villain, save the Mimigas and set them free again.