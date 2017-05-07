'Cave Story+' Nintendo Switch Release Date, News: Switch Version to Roll Out in June, to Have Co-op Mode

Nicalis, the game publisher of indie classic "Cave Story," took to social media to announce the upcoming Nintendo Switch version of the platformer. Something else is coming with the new version called "Cave Story+," it's said to be a new gameplay mode.

Steam/Nicalis/Studio PixelA promo image for the indie side-scrolling platformer "Cave Story " on its Steam page.

"Cave Story" publisher Nicalis posted on Twitter the news that an updated version of the beloved side-scrolling action game will be released. According to their announcement, the new version for the Nintendo Switch, called "Cave Story+," can now be played with a friend through a new local co-op feature that will come later in the summer as a free update.

"Cave Story+" will be coming to Nintendo's new portable console on June 20, according to Nicalis' tweet. For "Cave Story" fans who have bought the game several times over its iterations on different consoles, the local co-op feature is another incentive not only to enjoy the game on a new portable device but also to introduce other players to the classic game, as noted by Destructoid.

While the original version is free to download and play, the Nintendo Switch version will cost $30, according to Nintendo Life. The new version is not just a port of the game to a new console, however. "Cave Story+" will offer High Definition graphics, new gameplay modes, new weapons, more levels, and other content.

According to the game publisher, this new version holds a few surprises for Nintendo Switch fans. "Switch players can also look forward to more levels and additional subtle graphic improvements, future free content updates as well as a few bonuses that are yet to be revealed," Nicalis stated, as quoted by Eurogamer.

"Cave Story+" will be available for the Nintendo Switch, and players can get them physically or as a digital download. So far, only the price for the United States has been announced, although news of an international release is expected to come soon.