CCM Singer Moriah Peters on Forming Girl Band Amid Struggle With Anxiety

(Photo: Instagram/Julie Melucci) Christian band TRALA featuring singer Moriah Peters, pianist Jesi Jones and guitarist Julie Melucci.

Contemporary Christian singer Moriah Peters says she decided to battle her feelings of anxiety by forming a Christian girl band.

Peters, 24, who's married to for King & Country's Joel Smallbone, is no longer a solo star. The "Brave" singer joined forces with her friends, pianist Jesi Jones and guitarist Julie Melucci, who've supported and toured with her for some time.

Together, the trio is calling themselves TRALA and will appear together at the Winter Jam West this fall alongside Lecrae, Family Force 5, Marc Powell from Third Day, Newsong, Andy Mineo, Building 429, Nick Hall, Westover and Mallary Hope. Peters says she believes people will feel a sense of belonging when they experience her band.

"What a privilege it is to be a small part of a great work," she said in a statement on her website. "I hope every person who hears the music that we've poured our hearts into feels that same sense of belonging and liberty. My sense is, they will."

Peters has struggled with her own sense of belonging for some time. Despite having a No.1 song on CHR radio and headlining shows internationally after touring for seven years, the singer felt anxiety, loneliness and that she desperately needed change.

On a recent trip to Jerusalem, Peters said she prayed for God to reveal the next steps she should take in her journey. While climbing Mount Moriah, which she was named after, Peters said God showed her friends and future bandmates who have already been involved in her solo music career.

"My prayer was simple, 'Where next?' The revelation I had in that very moment was that I didn't need to go anywhere, I only needed to turn around and notice who was already there with me," Peters said.

This fall, TRALA is expected to debut their first track "Holy Collision."

Before TRALA and her solo success, Peters sought God to help her decide whether she should pursue music after high school. The singer was offered a scholarship to Cal State-Fullerton to study law and knew that the music business was risky.

However, she prayed that God would show her what to do, and He did.

"I prayed that God would give me clarity. I prayed, 'God you know logically I'm 17 years old, I have three songs, no touring experience, no understanding of the music business," she told The Denver Post in an interview before continuing her prayer. "'God I trust that you would open the right doors. ... I want to stay in school, so if you don't open this door that's OK.'"

God was clear in what she should do. When Peters went to Nashville, Tennessee, to seek out record labels, each one offered to sign her.

"That was insane and unheard of. God answered my prayers," Peters recalled.

For more information about Peters and TRALA, click here.