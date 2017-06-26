Celebrity Chef Darren Simpson Death News: Famous TV Foodie Passes Away Due to Alcohol-Related Disease

Celebrity Chef Darren Simpson had passed away due to an alcohol-related disease. His friends from the food industry have paid tribute to him on social media.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Simpson might have suffered a heart attack last Thursday that brought the celebrity chef to his last breathe. The chef was known to be battling an alcohol-related disease and was attempting to rehabilitate himself at a clinic near his home in Byron Bay, Australia.

Simpson appeared on "Sunrise" and "My Restaurant Rules" on Seven Network, "Ready, Steady, Cook" on BBC, and "The Best" on Lifestyle.

But before he made his career on TV, he was first known as U.K.'s Young Chef of the Year when he was just 21 years old, also known as the youngest holder of that title. Simpson, who was originally from London, began his career when acclaimed Irish chef Paul Rankin took him under his wing in his restaurant, Roscoff, The Sydney Morning Herald confirmed.

By 1999, he was scouted to become the head chef at Aqua Luna in Circular Quay in Sydney, which opened the door for Simpson to start appearing on TV shows.

Many of Simpson's friends have paid tribute to the celebrity chef on social media.

Jason Roberts, who appeared alongside Simpson in "Ready, Steady, Cook," said on Facebook, "Devastated ... The world has lost another brilliant mind!!!!"

Colin Fassnidge from "My Kitchen Rules" spoke of Simpson during an interview with Fairfax Media, the Dailymail confirmed.

"We were friends earlier on, but then we became sparring partners. ... Obviously the man had his demons, as we all do. But I think he was a great cook and everything else will be overshadowed," Fassnidge said.

Many of Simpson's other colleagues went on Twitter to offer their condolences to his family and paid their tributes to the iconic celebrity chef.