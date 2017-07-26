Celebrity Death Hoaxes 2017: 'The Daily Show' Host Trevor Noah Is Still Alive

Some notable celebrities have passed on this year, to name a few, Adam West, Chris Cornell, and more recently, Chester Bennington. But there are also those who have fallen victim to death hoaxes. "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah is the latest prey.

Facebook/thedailyshow "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah has been the latest victim of a death hoax.

Before anything else, Noah is alive. He made it pretty clear on Twitter, sharing a screenshot of one of the reports suggesting his death. According to a fake news-generating website by the name of Houston News, the host was shot dead while meeting fans after a concert.

Noah took to Twitter to share the ludicrous report, writing "Fake News. I Shot Them."

Netizens should pay attention to news reports such as this. It would be best to check the validity of the claim before sharing it on various social media portals. A few years back, international superstar Jackie Chan also became a victim of this type of fake news. The claim spread like wildfire and took a while to die down. Every now and then, someone still gets word about his death. And like before, it remains untrue.

According to Gossip Cop, the fake media portal, Houston News, even filled in the alleged details of Noah's death. It stated that an unnamed stranger, possibly a fan, armed with two guns murdered the South African comedian following a night of signing autographs for fans in Orlando. The publication even referenced former "The Voice" contestant Christina Grimmie's death, who was actually murdered by a deranged fan while meeting her fans.

This, however, is not the first time Noah was attacked by a death hoax. It was in March that reports about his death from a car accident surfaced.

Celebrities and anyone under the limelight are often recipients of such a terrible hoax. This year, Kid Rock, Rowan Atkinson, Clint Eastwood, Willie Nelson, Avril Lavigne, and Betty White were linked to death hoaxes.

And yes, the aforementioned are still alive.