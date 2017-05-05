Celibate Men and Women Reveal Why They Choose Not to Have Sex in Their Life

Finding out that there are tons of celibate people in a sex-driven society may come as a surprise. The fact is, in liberated America, there is a developing sexless lifestyle adhered to by individuals who are either uninterested about the subject or have grown tired of promiscuity's negative effects.

Wikimedia Commons/TIFFANY DAWN NICHOLSONShown in the image is a couple in bed

It seems that everything these days is about individual choice. Different labels have popped up that segregate people according to their sexual orientation, and that includes the asexual type. The secret-sharing app Whisper tapped into this group by asking self-proclaimed celibates the reasons behind their abstention.

Most of those who participated said they arrived at their choice later in life while others claim to be certified virgins. Regardless, the answers are beautiful.

Expectedly, the most commonly stated reasons were health, self-worth, and fear. Considering that condoms and pills are prone to fail, celibate women are wary of getting pregnant and contracting a disease. Some are not fond of the idea of being used only to become a "disposable piece of flesh."

One woman saw how sex outside marriage affected her mother and didn't want to make the same mistake. But one of the best replies came from a guy who admitted that celibacy was the hardest decision he made as he is trying to build a relationship with God.

It should be pointed out that low interest in sex is different from non-interest. A CNN report on a research by the University of British Columbia found that those who seem lukewarm to sex are actually fascinated by the idea and even fantasize about it but are not interested in acting it out.

"I don't put myself into my fantasies. That is thoroughly unappealing to me," said a 32-year-old female respondent. "I don't want to do anything sexual with any of the people I imagine, and by themselves, they don't turn me on. I think it's because I'm not capable of feeling sexual attraction or lust," she added.