Champions League Final 2017 Live Stream Free (Start Time, TV Channel): Watch Real Madrid vs Juventus Online

The Champions League Final 2017 takes place on Saturday and will see Real Madrid take on Italian giants Juventus at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

Reuters/Javier Barbancho Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring against Espanyol, Feb. 18, 2017.

Real captain, Sergio Ramos, has described that his team has an "appointment with history" on Saturday as Real look to become the first team ever to successfully defend the Champions League title.

AC Milan were the last team to successfully defend Europe's premier competition in 1989 and 1990, but that was before the competition changed to the Champions League format.

However, things are not a given for Real, as they come up against an extremely strong Juventus side, who themselves are looking to win the title for the third time.

Ramos has said, "We never dreamed of this opportunity but the stats are there."

He added, "It is a wonderful chance to take the cup home, then history speaks for itself. We are extremely excited about the chance to have two successive Champions League trophies. We have been very solid. Every time we have had the chance to fight for a trophy, we have done that. We are going to be extremely focused, very concentrated so we make as few mistakes as possible."

Real have already won La Liga this season, and in many people's eyes are the clear favorites to win this final. However, Real manager Zinedine Zidane doesn't see it that way. He has said, "We are not favorites, nor are Juventus. It is 50-50. But we are in the final again, and everything is possible. I expect an open game on both sides."

He added, :I have lived and been at Juventus, in Italy there is the famous Catenaccio, but Juve do not just have that. We are going to try to play our game, we know we are going to play against a great team. What everyone who likes football wants to see is to see a great final - and I think we will see that."

Real have scored 169 goals in all competitions this season, making them one of the most feared attacking teams in the world. But Juventus, like many great Italian teams before them, have a team built on a rock solid defense, and it will be intriguing to see whether the Juventus defense can stand up against Cristiano Ronaldo and the threat from Real's attack.

Gareth Bale has been desperate for his team to reach the final this season, as it takes place in his hometown of Cardiff. However, he has not played since April 23 due to injury, and although he has been training and hoping to be back in time, Zidane must make the final decision whether to play what will surely be an inspired, but perhaps not fully fit Bale, or instead opt for Isco.

Today's huge Champions League Final 2017 between Real Madrid and Juventus has a scheduled start time of 2.45 p.m. ET and can be watched on TV on the Fox network, or online through free live stream by clicking here, or on Fox by clicking here.