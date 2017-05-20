Chance fhe Rapper Clarifies: 'I Don't Make Christian Rap, But I Am a Christian Rapper'

Chance the Rapper is known for his gospel-infused songs, but the artist is quick to clarify that while he is a Christian rapper, he does not make Christian music.

(PHOTO: FACEBOOK/CHANCE THE RAPPER) Chance the Rapper stands with arms wide open at the Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida

Chance the Rapper, whose full name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, sat down with Jordan Peele for Teen Vogue to talk about his music and his recent album, "Coloring Book."

The Grammy Award-winner was very open with his thoughts and fears regarding his latest album.

Chance admitted that he was worried the songs in "Coloring Book" would push people to "label" him and his music.

"One of my biggest fears with 'Coloring Book' was that it would be labeled. I hate labels. I never sought out for people to recognize it as a gospel album," he said.

The 24-year-old artist was also quick to explain that while he is a Christian, his music is not.

"I don't make Christian rap, but I am a Christian rapper," he told Peele.

He told Peele that when he began his music career, he was worried that people would immediately stereotype it as "Christian rap" and disregard his art.

"When I was going out and trying to fully give glory to God, in my setting, I feared that people would be dismissive of it, like, 'This is Christian rap, I'm not trying to hear it,'" he admitted.

However, he was surprised that opposite proved true as many welcomed his songs and album. He believes that album accomplished his purpose in making music.

"Whether they say, 'I'm an atheist, but I love Coloring Book' or they say, 'I'm so glad I was able to get closer to God through this project,' people had formed opinions about what I put into the world," said the songwriter. "I think that's always the goal of art, is to make people ask themselves questions."

Chance the Rapper is not the only person in the entertainment industry to be concerned with making Christian art.

Pure Flix founder and CEO David A.R. White told the New York Times that there is difficulty in marketing faith-based films.

"The major networks like the audience of faith," White said. "But when you have to go to the audience and say faith things on television, well, we might be too open."

He added, "They're worried we'll make the audience uncomfortable, like Jesus freaks."