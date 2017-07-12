Charlie Gard Latest News: Republicans Propose Granting Permanent US Status to British Child's Family

Two members of the House Republicans have proposed a legislation that would give permanent U.S. status to the ailing British child, Charlie Gard, and his parents, Chris and Connie Gard.

Reuters/Neil Hall Charlie Gard's parents, Chris and Connie, continue to fight for their baby.

Rep. Trent Franks and Rep. Brad Wenstrup want the 11-month-old baby with a rare genetic condition called mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome (MDS) to get the best chances of surviving.

In an op-ed piece published by Fox News, Franks wrote that the European Court of Human Rights' (ECHR) decision on Gard's case took away the boy's humanity. He described the ECHR's call as "utter barbarity."

The ECHR stated that it won't intervene with the Gard family's wishes to seek other treatment options for Charlie. But the ECHR also said it has "endorsed in substance the approach" pertaining to the ruling of the British courts.

The British courts allowed the Great Ormond Street Hospital to turn off the baby's life support machine after it cited that Charlie's health was terminal and deteriorating. Few babies survive MDS well into adolescence and even then, the child will be embattled with rapid muscle weakness and respiratory problems.

But the boy's parents fought the ruling. As it is being reviewed by the British Supreme Court, Chris and Coney raised money so they can travel to the United States for an experimental treatment.

"It is something far different to arrogantly refuse Charlie's parents the right to try to save him," Franks wrote.

"Our bill will support Charlie's parents' right to choose what is best for their son, by making Charlie a lawful permanent resident in the U.S. in order for him to receive treatments that could save his life," a press release from Wenstrup detailed.

If approved, Charlie will be under the care of medical experts from the NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and Columbia University Irving Medical Center. The institutions are also seeking emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the experimental treatment Charlie will receive.