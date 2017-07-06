Charlie Gard Updates: U.S. Hospital Offers Free Treatment to Terminally Ill Baby After Donald Trump's Meddling

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo U.S.President Donald Trump offers to help the 11-month-old terminally ill British baby.

There is still a glimmer of hope for British baby Charlie Gard as U.S. President Donald Trump has intervened in his case.

While Gard's parents, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, challenged the decision of Great Ormond Street Hospital doctors to switch off his life-support machine, all their efforts ended in smoke as the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused to meddle in the case. Because of the refusal of the ECHR to be tangled in the case, it was already almost certain that that life-support machine extending the life of the 10-month old baby would be turned off.

However, as it turned out, there is still hope for the young Gard to have another lease in life. According to reports, a U.S. hospital has volunteered to treat the baby after Trump took to Twitter to ask good-hearted people to help the young soul.

"If we can help little Charlie Gard, as per our friends in the UK and the Pope, we would be delighted to do so," Trump wrote on his official Twitter account.

According to a White House representative, Trump offered to help although he has yet to speak with the child's family but does not want to pressure them. In lieu of Trump, his administration members reached out to Gard's parents through the help of the British government.

As of this writing, it remains unknown what hospital has volunteered to help the baby who has been suffering from the rare genetic condition called mitochondrial depletion syndrome, which damages the brain and weakens the muscles. It has been learned, though, that because of legal issues, the name of the hospital and the doctor who will come to Gard's aid will be withheld from the public.

Apart from Trump, the Pope has also expressed concern for Gard, saying that he is praying for the baby's parents and is following his situation with "affection and commotion.