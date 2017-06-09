Charlie Hebdo Publishes Cartoon Featuring a Decapitated British Prime Minister Theresa May, Sparks Anger

French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo sparked outrage when it released its latest issue, which features a cartoon of Theresa May carrying her severed hand in one arm.

REUTERS/Stefan WermuthFeatured in the image is Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May.

The decapitated image of Britain's Prime Minister also came with a speech bubble that says "too much is too much," which, according to The Sun, is a reference to her comments about the recent London Bridge attack, wherein she said: "It is time to say enough is enough. We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are."

Charlie Hebdo’s beheads UK PM Theresa May https://t.co/xS1ioNyoYm pic.twitter.com/a5zqjBjMxd — Pamela Geller (@PamelaGeller) June 7, 2017

This particular magazine issue was released just hours prior to the opening of polls for the general election. On Twitter, someone named Mike Machado reacted to the magazine's latest issue, saying "Whoa, just saw that horrific Charlie Hebdo cover of PM May... I won't put that on my timeline but really, was that even funny or necessary?"

Whoa, just saw that horrific Charlie Hebdo cover of PM May... I won't put that on my timeline but really, was that even funny or necessary? — Mike Machado (@mmachado__) June 8, 2017

However, what angered people even more is another cartoon inside the magazine, which shows a terrified crowd running past the Big Ben, with a caption that translates to "Slimming tips from ISIS -- run fast," as reported by Mail Online. This cartoon was in reference to last week's attack in London, wherein three Islamic extremists ploughed their vehicle into a crowd on London Bridge and stabbed people in the Borough Market area. Eight casualties had been reported, while 48 were injured from the incident. A Twitter user named Liam Connell expressed his dismay over the cartoon, saying in a tweet: "I remember supporting @Charlie_Hebdo_ during their attacks, only to be mocked by them for ours."

I remember supporting @Charlie_Hebdo_ during their attacks, only to be mocked by them for ours. #LondonBridge pic.twitter.com/f91RiJFxV5 — LIAM (@LiamC0nnell) June 8, 2017

Another user said that mocking the victims of the London Bridge tragedy was "downright disgusting."

Imagine #CharlieHebdo mocking London Bridge victims. It's down right disgusting pic.twitter.com/xdGKKLXLPV — Strawberry Lacey ✝️ (@QAbel101) June 8, 2017

Back in 2015, a pair of al-Qaeda terrorists attacked the Charlie Hebdo's headquarters in Paris and shot 12 people as a response to the magazine's cartoons that seemingly mocked the Prophet Mohammad. According to The Telegraph, the magazine's cartoons have become more controversial since that particular attack.