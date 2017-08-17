Charlottesville Rally Co-Organizer Was Once Featured on Stephen Colbert's Show

As the fallout from the Charlottesville white supremacy rally continues, people are beginning to see a clearer picture of the people involved. One such personality is Christopher Cantwell, one of the rally's co-organizers who was featured on Stephen Colbert's show.

REUTERS/Justin Ide First responders stand by a car that was struck when a car drove through a group of counter protesters at the "Unite the Right" rally.

Back in 2014, Cantwell was featured on "The Colbert Report" as a "difference maker." A segment from the show featured him and two friends who were "Robin Hooding" — the act of putting coins on parking meters ahead of the meter maid.

"These brave patriots are fighting back... against government overreach," Colbert said as he introduced the segment.

Now, the same patriot is organizing a white supremacist rally at a time when race relations in the country are at its lowest point in decades.

Cantwell was due to speak at the rally last Saturday before one of the attendees ran over a group of protesters with a car killing one and injuring 19. Cantwell also said that he pepper-sprayed an Antifa activist, hit one man, and tackled a female protester to the ground. All of which he said was done in self-defense.

Now, following the deadly rally, authorities have allegedly issued a warrant for his arrest. He said in a tearful video that he fears the police will kill him, adding, "Our enemies will not stop, they've been threatening us all over the place."

"I want to be peaceful. I want to be law-abiding. That was the whole entire point of this," Cantwell continued. "I'm watching CNN talk about this as a violent, white nationalist protest. We have done everything in our power to keep this peaceful."

Facebook and Instagram have already banned Cantwell's accounts while a page connected to his podcast was also removed. Cantwell is yet to be taken into custody by the authorities. He said he wants the police to contact him if there is indeed a warrant out for his arrest.