'Charmed' Reboot Updates: Fans More Hopeful for an Original-Cast Reunion After News on Redevelopment of TV Project

Facebook/Charmed Holly Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty, and Alyssa Milano as Piper, Prue, and Phoebe, respectively, in the hit TV series "Charmed."

After The CW revealed recently that the earlier announced "Charmed" reboot is in redevelopment, the cult following of the original series have become even more hopeful for an all-original cast reunion.

It was at the earlier part of this month when The CW boss Mark Pedowitz revealed to the reporters at the 2017 TV Critics Association summer press tour that the "Charmed" reboot is currently in redevelopment, and that the network is waiting for the new script that "Jane the Virgin" writer Jennie Urman is working on.

"It's early in the development process, but we're redeveloping it, and hopefully it will come out," Pedowitz told the reporters.

Because of Pedowitz's statement, fans have now even become more hopeful that the reboot will finally bring back the original Halliwell sisters (Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, and Alyssa Milano) and their half-sister Paige Matthews (Rose McGowan) in the highly anticipated TV project.

To recall, the network's announcement of a "Charmed" reboot back in January was met with protest from fans online after it was learned that the project will be a sort of a prequel that will not be connected to the original characters featured in the original "Charmed" on CBS, The CW's sister company. Because of the online uproar, The CW eventually announced a month after that the project has been temporarily shelved and will be developed for the 2018 fall TV season instead.

Prior to Pedowitz's update on the project, though, Milano, who played the role of Phoebe Halliwell in the original "Charmed," which aired from 1998 to 2006, shared in an interview that she had never heard of The CW planning to bring back the original cast in its planned reboot despite the numerous rumors circulating online claiming that it will be the case. According to the actress, while she and the rest of original main cast members are more than willing to reprise their powerful good witches roles, they have not heard anything from the network yet.

"The other thing that I know is that Shannen, Holly, Rose and I have all said out loud that we are open to some sort of reboot, reunion or something. The next thing I heard was that Netflix was doing it, but I heard that strictly from the media and not from my deal with CBS Studios or Netflix, where I have two shows right now. I would think I would have heard what's going on from my CBS Studios or Netflix contacts, but I haven't heard anything," Milano said in an interview.

As the script for the "Charmed" reboot is not done yet, could it be possible for The CW to contact the original cast members once it is done?

Fans can only hope so.