'Charmed' Reboot Updates: Original-Cast Reunion Still Up in the Air, Says Alyssa Milano

Facebook/Charmed Fans are still clamoring for an original-cast reunion in a "Charmed" reboot.

In the midst of the rumors claiming that the planned reboot of "Charmed" will throw the original cast members into the mix, Alyssa Milano recently set the record straight based on the information that has reached her ears.

With a fan base that has remained loyal even 11 years after the hit TV series aired its final episode, it is understandable why a "Charmed" reboot with the original cast members is highly clamored for. Finally, after years of waiting, fans of the beloved supernatural series jubilated earlier this month when a report claimed that Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty, who played the role of Phoebe and Prue Halliwell in the series, respectively, were in talks to reprise their roles for the reboot of "Charmed."

In a recent interview, though, Milano set the records straight as she dispelled the rumors about the supposed reunion of the original cast members in a "Charmed" reboot. According to the actress, while she, Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, and Rose McGowan have expressed their desire to reprise their "Charmed" roles, unfortunately, nothing is certain for now.

"Shannen, Holly, Rose and I have all said out loud that we are open to some sort of reboot, reunion or something. The next thing I heard was that Netflix was doing it, but I heard that strictly from the media and not from my deal with CBS Studios or Netflix, where I have two shows right now," Milano told Daily Beast as she shared what she knew about the earlier plans to reboot "Charmed," including the supposed prequel The CW aanounced early this year.

To recall, it was reported in January that The CW, the sister company of CBS, which aired "Charmed" from 1998 to 2006, was planning to do a prequel of "Charmed" to be set in the 1970s. However, less than a month after the announcement was made, it was revealed that the project would be delayed for the fall TV season next year, instead. As "Charmed" fans were vocal with their disappointment over the planned prequel that would not involve the original cast members, the temporary shelving of the "Charmed" reboot fueled their hope for an original-cast reunion.

"I would think I would have heard what's going on from my CBS Studios or Netflix contacts, but I haven't heard anything. I'm as open as humanly possible to what the scenario is, but I don't know the scenario, honestly," Milano said.