'Charmed' Reboot Updates, Release Date: Future of the Series Remains Uncertain, Says Alyssa Milano

Facebook/Charmed Shown is a scene from "Charmed." Holly Marie Combs has recently denied that a "Charmed" reboot with the original cast members is in the works.

Fans of hit television series "Charmed" were thrilled after the CW confirmed early this year that the series would get a reboot. However, new reports suggest that the show might not be able to return anytime soon.

In a recent interview, actress Alyssa Milano, who played Phoebe Halliwell in the original series, revealed that the future of the "Charmed" reboot is still uncertain, and that if ever it returns, she and the rest of the cast - Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan - might not be part of it.

According to Milano, CBS Studios had attempted to do a reboot of the series for the past several years without her, her on-screen sisters, or the other cast members who had been with the show throughout its eight-season run. Eventually, she said, the studio realized that a "Charmed" reboot could never be without a memory or at least a small sign of the original cast present.

"I think CBS Studios understands the importance of getting it right, so they came up with the idea just last year that they were going to do a prequel to our story but the script didn't come in the way they wanted, and so it went back into redevelopment," Milano told the Daily Beast in an interview.

Originally, Milano and her co-stars had expressed their interest to be part of the reboot but were not offered anything by the CW network. Now that the series is reportedly being redeveloped, it remains to be seen if CBS Studios would stick with its original plan of featuring an entirely new cast in the reboot or if it will finally include the original sisters in its roster.

Meanwhile, Milano's statement contradicted what fellow "Charmed" actress Combs tried to suggest in her recent Instagram post. A week ago, she uploaded a photo of her with Milano and McGowan and captioned the photo with: "I'm sorry to say that all the reboot rumors are just that... rumors."