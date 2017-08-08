'Charmed' Reboot Updates: Upcoming The CW Series Still in Process of Complete Redevelopment

Facebook/Charmed Shown is a scene from the original "Charmed" with Shannen Doherty, Alyssa Milano, and Holly Marie Combs as Prue, Phoebe, and Piper Halliwell, respectively. Will "Charmed 2018" be a reunion for the Halliwell sisters?

After the earlier announced reboot of "Charmed" did not fall in the good graces of the fans, The CW has recently said that the planned project is still in the process of complete redevelopment.

According to reports, The CW head Mark Pedowitz revealed at the TV Critics Association press tour recently that the reboot of "Charmed" is still in the process of development, and will deviate from how it was originally planned.

"It's in redevelopment. (We're) waiting to see what Jennie Urman ('Jane the Virgin' writer tasked to write the reboot) wants to come back with. ... It's early in the development process, but we're redeveloping it, and hopefully, it will come out," said Pedowitz.

To recall, it was in January this year when The CW announced that it was planning to reboot "Charmed." However, with the reveal that the reboot would not involve the original cast members, as it would be set in the 1970s, or 20 years ahead of the events in the original "Charmed," which aired over CBS, fans of the original series lamented the announcement and voiced out their disappointment online.

A month after the announcement, The CW revealed that the "Charmed" project would be shelved temporarily, and would be slated for a fall 2018 TV season instead. Naturally, it caused the fans of the original "Charmed" to jubilate, fueling their hopes for an all-original cast reunion.

To the uninitiated, "Charmed" was a popular TV series that aired over CBS from 1998 to 2006. The story revolved around three powerful good witches and their battles with dark supernatural forces as they vowed to protect the innocents with their combined powers, or the so-called "Power of Three."

It starred Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, and Alyssa Milano, as Prue, Piper, and Phoebe Halliwell, respectively. When Doherty left the series at the end of its third season over her supposed conflict with Milano, Rose McGowan was ushered into the show as Paige Matthews, the half-sister of the Halliwells.

With Milano revealing in an interview last June that everything that happened between her and Doherty is water under the bridge, fans have even become more excited on the possibility of a "Charmed" reunion involving the original cast, much more that Doherty, Combs, Milano, and McGowan have all expressed their desire to reprise their respective roles.

Will the redevelopment of the "Charmed" reboot finally involve the original cast?

Fans can only hope so.