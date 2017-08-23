Chelsea Clinton Defends 11-Year-Old Barron Trump After News Publication Criticizes His Clothing

(Photo: Reuters/Mike Segar) Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump points out falling balloons to his wife Melania (L) and son Barron (2nd L) as he stands with running-mate Governor Mike Pence (R) at the end of the final session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016.

US President Donald Trump's son, 11-year-old Barron, was heavily criticized by a conservative publication, and apparently, Chelsea Clinton is not taking any of it.

On Monday night, the former presidential daughter took to Twitter to defend Barron Trump against the watchful eyes of the media. "It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves," Clinton said in a tweet.

Earlier that day, the Daily Caller, a conservative news outlet, published an article about Barron that scrutinizes the first son's choice of clothing. This article follows an image captured of the president all suited up with First Lady Melania Trump stunning in a yellow and white dress walking beside Barron, clad in a red T-shirt and shorts, as they board the Air Force One.

The Daily Caller gave the article the title: "It's High Time Barron Trump Starts Dressing Like He's In the White House" and reporter Ford Springer wrote that the presidential son should start dressing for the part claiming that the 11-year-old looked like he was going to the movies instead of making public appearances with his family.

This news article definitely caught Chelsea Clinton's eye, and while the Trumps and her family were not the best of friends, not even allies, but when it comes to privacy, it looks like she knows that every right should be protected. It should be remembered that Chelsea's mother, Hilary Clinton, lost the presidency to Donald Trump during the November elections. Chelsea herself has been caught up a few times in a Twitter feud with Barron's father.

But this is not the first time that she had spoken out in defense of Barron Trump because back in January, she also defended the pre-teen's right to a childhood after people made fun of him during the Presidential Inauguration.