Chelsea Clinton Defends Barron Trump From Publication Criticizing His Style of Clothing

First son Barron Trump was recently attacked by a conservative publication who criticized his choice of clothing. Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton came to the 11-year-old's defense.

Reuters/Kevin Lamarque Barron Trump received criticism online for his casual t-shirt and khaki shorts get up.

Online news website The Daily Caller accused President Donald Trump's youngest son of not dressing appropriately for the White House, The Independent reported. The article focused on a photo of Barron wearing khaki shorts, loafers and a red shirt that had the words "On your mark tiger shark," which he wore on the first family's trip back to The White House from New Jersey. The publication argued that Barron should start wearing clothes styled to fit the son of the President of the United States.

Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former US President Bill Clinton and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, defended Barron from criticism.

"It's high time the media and everyone leave Barron Trump alone and let him have the private childhood he deserves," Clinton tweeted in response to the article, CNN reported.

In a subsequent post, Clinton said that Barron is just a child and should not be talked about in the manner the publication did. She slammed the article for criticizing a kid the way they did in their article.

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump thanked Chelsea Clinton for defending Barron Trump. "Thank you [Chelsea Clinton] - so important to support all of our children in being themselves!" Melania tweeted on Aug. 22, Tuesday. She also added that hashtag "#StopChildhoodBullying," Reuters reported.

In light of the controversy, the White House once again appealed to the public to respect Barron Trump's right to privacy, Bloomberg reported.

"As with all previous administrations, we ask that the media give Barron his privacy. He is a minor child and deserves every opportunity to have a private childhood," Stephanie Grisham, spokesperson to the First Lady told reporters.