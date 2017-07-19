Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer News: Fans Gush Over Recent Photo of Couple's Son

Facebook/Chelsea Houska Shown in the photo are "Teen Mom 2" star Chelsea Houska, husband Cole DeBoer, daughter Aubree, and son Watson, taken during their recent holiday in Florida.

While "Teen Mom 2" star Chelsea Houska only gave birth to her and husband Cole DeBoer's baby boy, Watson, roughly six months ago, fans could not help but gush how big their lovechild has grown.

The 25-year-old "Teen Mom 2" star shared a family photo taken at their recent summer vacation in Florida. While the said photo shows Houska, DeBoer, Aubree Lind (Houska's daughter with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind), and Watson, there is no denying that the netizens were enamored by the youngest member of Houska's family. According to reports, fans cannot help but gush over the five-month old Watson not only because of his overflowing cuteness but also because he is already longer than his mom's torso.

While social media was abuzz on how cute Watson is based on the photo Houska shared, the video Houska uploaded also proves that Aubree was having a great time during their vacation. As seen in the said video, Houska's eldest child interacted with the dolphins at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, an experience that the "Teen Mom 2" star describes as a dream come true for Aubree.

Meanwhile, Houska revealed on Twitter this week that the thought of possibly having a third child somehow scares her. This came after the reality star revealed that she gave birth to Watson only after an hour of labor. As one of her Twitter followers pointed out that it would be way easier for her to give birth to her next child in the future, Houska replied that she knows and is nervous about it.

Earlier this year, Houska revealed in an interview that she wanted, at least, three more kids. However, the "Teen Mom 2" star also said that she and DeBoer are in no hurry and are taking steps one day at a time for them to assess how many children they can really handle.