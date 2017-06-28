Chelsea Houska News: 'Teen Mom 2' Star Ready for Third Baby?

Chelsea Houska's social media posts generated a good amount of confusion, with fans wondering if the "Teen Mom 2" star is already pregnant again, this time with her third baby.

Facebook/TeenMom2A promotional image of "Teen Mom 2" as the cover photo on the reality show's official Facebook page.

The reality star has just welcomed her first baby with her husband Cole DeBoer. The happy couple welcomed baby Watson Cole, the second child in their family, just this January, according to Hollywood Gossip.

A recent post by Houska on Twitter, however, had her fans and followers momentarily confused. The "Teen Mom 2" favorite seem to be asking if diapers can be used for the next baby, a question that some took to mean that Houska could be pregnant with her third.

The mother of two posted on Twitter on Friday, June 23, about the shelf life of diapers. "Random question: Do diapers expire? Or can you save unused diapers for next baby?" Houska asked in her message, prompting fans to ask if the reality star is already pregnant with her next child.

The more level-headed followers of the "Teen Mom 2" star, however, realized just how much Houska is looking forward to growing her family. The teen mom from South Dakota also has her seven-year-old daughter, Aubree, from her past relationship with Adam Lind.

Houska, however, seems to have more babies on her mind. This is not the first time that the reality star hinted at another baby, according to In Touch Weekly.

In all likelihood, it won't be the last time, as well. Houska's 2017 looks to be one of her better years to date, as the "Teen Mom 2" celebrity just welcomed a new baby with her husband DeBoer, arguably a much better father figure than her ex, Adam Lind.

Houska, meanwhile, has come out to clarify the question she posted on Twitter. "Some people are appalled by my diaper tweet because it was 'so dumb'," she said. "I just didn't want to save diapers that were gonna be dry, stiff as sh-t. and not absorbent. My bad," the teen mom explained.