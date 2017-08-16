Chelsea Houska News: 'Teen Mom 2' Worried About Daughter Aubree's Safety Around Drug-User Dad Adam Lind

Facebook / TeenMom2 "Teen Mom 2" star Chelsea Houska

Chelsea Houska expressed her concerns about former boyfriend Adam Lind's drug addiction in the recent episode of "Teen Mom 2."

In the intense episode, Houska revealed that she recently discovered that the father of her seven-year-old daughter Aubree tested positive for using meth. This made her worry about letting her child spend time with Lind.

"If I had my choice, I don't want her in the house because he's doing drugs," the 25-year-old mother said while talking to the show's producer as reported by E! News. "Obviously, he's probably doing them at his house, you know? I mean, hopefully, his parents were doing their supervision...so that she didn't see much."

Houska, who also has a new son named Watson with husband Cole DeBoer, also revealed that while she already heard about the drug abuse problems for quite a while, Lind was not yet using drugs when they were still together. She also cannot imagine why he started using it. But her main concern now is her daughter, who could be deeply affected with Lind's bad decision. "It makes me sad for Aubree. The last thing you want to give your child is a drug-addicted father," the reality show star stated.

Other reports also reveal that Lind's other baby mama Taylor Halbur also filed to get the full custody for their three-year-old daughter Paislee and asked the courts to remove all of his visitation rights. This prompted speculations that Houska will also do the same in the coming days if Lind will not clean up his acts.

Meanwhile, other reports claim that Houska and DeBoer are currently busy preparing for their second wedding. The couple was first married in October 2016 when she was still a few months pregnant with Watson.

However, it is still unknown if the wedding will be seen in an upcoming episode of "Teen Mom 2" that MTV airs every Monday at 9 p.m. EDT.