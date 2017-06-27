Chelsea Transfer Rumors 2017: Blues Close to Signing Tiemoué Bakayoko and Alex Sandro

Chelsea have been unusually quiet so far during this summer's transfer window, but that's about to change soon.

(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Couldridge Livepic)Monaco's Tiemoué Bakayoko (R) celebrates with Kylian Mbappé after scoring their third goal against Manchester City, March 15, 2017.

According to ESPN FC, the Blues are closing in on a £35-million deal to bring Tiemoué Bakayoko to West London.

"The Premier League champions identified Bakayoko, 22, as a priority target heading into this summer, and after weeks of negotiations both clubs now expect the deal to be completed once personal terms with the player are finalized," Liam Twomey wrote in his report for ESPN FC.

"The £35m fee agreed for Bakayoko will make him the most expensive midfielder in Chelsea's history, and the most lucrative signing since the club-record £50m acquisition of Fernando Torres from Liverpool in January 2011, though the Blues expect that figure to be surpassed by the end of this transfer window," Twomey continued.

Twomey also said that the Blues are expected to let Nemanja Matić join Manchester United once Bakayoko's deal is finalized.

Bakayoko is a promising up-and-coming holding midfielder and a key member of the Monaco squad that won the Ligue 1 title last season. He will join fellow France international N'Golo Kanté in midfield.

Aside from Bakayoko, Chelsea are also expected to target Juventus' Alex Sandro, and the Daily Mail has reported that the Blues are preparing a £61-million bid for the fullback.

Juventus has been deploying Sandro as a wing-back on the left flank, so he shouldn't have a problem fitting into Blues manager Antonio Conte's 3–4–3 system.

The asking price for the Brazilian footballer is a little high, though, and Chelsea will have to break their transfer record if they want to sign him.

Apparently, the club is willing to sell Nathan Aké to Bournemouth for £20 million to help fund the deal for Sandro.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Chris Borg has reported that the Blues are going to go after Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk once they finalize the deals to bring Bakayoko and Sandro to Stamford Bridge this summer. They are reportedly willing to lodge a £60-million bid for the Dutch footballer.