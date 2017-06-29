Chelsea Transfer Rumors 2017: Blues Interested in €40 Million-Rated Winger Vitolo

Victor Machín Pérez, the Spanish footballer better known as Vitolo, has been plying his trade in Spain for his entire career to date. But he may have to get used to the colder climes of England soon because he may be heading there this summer.

(Photo: Reuters/Ralph Orlowski)Sevilla's Vitolo celebrates after scoring a goal against Borussia Moenchengladbach during their Europa League round of 32 second leg soccer match in Moenchengladbach, Feb. 26, 2015.

According to the Mirror, Chelsea are considering a move for Vitolo as they continue to make upgrades to the squad that lifted the Premier League title this past season. The winger reportedly has a €40 million (around £35 million) release clause in his contract.

Apparently, Atlético Madrid are also interested in signing him, but they had to back off because of the transfer ban handed down by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Chelsea could use a winger like Vitolo to lighten the load on Eden Hazard. The Blues will have to add more depth to their squad if they want to defend their league title and compete for the Champions League crown next season.

The Blues can easily pay the transfer fee for Vitolo, but Marca has reported that they may allow Kurt Zouma or Michy Batshuayi to go to Sevilla in a player-plus-cash deal for the Spanish footballer. Both players played bit-part roles for Antonio Conte last season and they struggled to find first-team opportunities.

Chelsea made a slow start to their summer transfer business, but talks have picked up lately.

They are now closing in on Tiemoué Bakayoko's signature, and according to reports, the defensive midfielder has already completed his medical and the club is expected to announce his arrival on Saturday. The French footballer will be Chelsea's first signing this offseason.

The Blues are the frontrunners for Alex Sandro's signature, but Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in him as well. They will have to break their transfer record if they want to sign the defender because Juventus has him valued at £60 million.