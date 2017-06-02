Chelsea Transfer Rumors 2017: Blues Interested in Bayern Munich's Jérôme Boateng

Chelsea have just won the Premier League title a few weeks ago, but they are not going to take a breather while their rivals continue to strengthen their squads.

(Photo: Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay)Bayern Munich's Jérôme Boateng reacts at the end of the match against Eintracht Frankfurt, March 11, 2017.

The Blues are going to be busy this summer. With John Terry leaving after 19 seasons with the first team, the club has to find someone who can take his place. And since they are looking for a centre-back, they may as well go after the best players at the position.

According to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail, Chelsea have enquired about Jérôme Boateng's availability this summer.

"Boateng, who was among spectators at the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend, is unsure about his place in the Bayern Munich first team next season following the arrival of Niklas Sule from Hoffenheim and on the back of a campaign that was hindered by injury," Jones said in his report.

"The 28-year-old is in no rush to leave but may be tempted if Chelsea follow up their early soundings," he continued.

Nathan Aké and Kurt Zouma may be heading for the exit this summer, so Chelsea have to shore up their defense. Chelsea are reportedly pursuing Virgil van Dijk as well. However, Liverpool and Manchester City are also interested in the Southampton centre-back. If they fail to sign him, Boateng may become an option for the club.

Boateng just had a frustrating injury-plagued season with Bayern Munich, but he's still a world-class defender. He fits the mold of the type of player Antonio Conte wants for a centre-back.

The chance to play regular first-team football should appeal to Boateng. Right now, he's facing a steep uphill climb back to the first team with Mats Hummels and Javi Martinez around. And things are going to get even more complicated with Niklas Sule joining the club this summer.

Boateng has already won every trophy available in Germany, so maybe he's ready to face a new challenge.