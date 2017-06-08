Chelsea Transfer Rumors 2017: Blues Interested in Centre-Back Leonardo Bonucci

Chelsea still have Virgil Van Dijk on their radar after Liverpool abandoned their pursuit of the centre-back, but the Blues seem to have joined the race to sign another accomplished defender.

(Photo: Reuters/Giorgio Perottino)Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci celebrates after he scored against Genoa, April 23, 2017.

Emanuele Giulianelli of The Sun has reported Chelsea are looking to sign Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci this summer and they are prepared to offer him a four-year deal worth around £115,000 per week. Apparently, club manager Antonio Conte believes that he's the ideal replacement for John Terry.

Another reporter from The Sun, Alvise Cagnazzo, claims that the Blues are planning to offer £48 million and Nemanja Matic for Bonucci.

"Bonucci is valued at £60million, but the Serie A champions are keen on Chelsea midfielder Matic — so the Blues are ready to make a bid of £48m and offer the Serbian on top," Cagnazzo said in his report.

"Allegri accused the central defender of not following his instructions as Juventus were blown away by Real Madrid for their fifth successive Champions League final defeat," he continued. "And it is understood he has demanded the sale of Bonucci, as he believes this summer is their last chance to cash in on the 30-year-old," he added.

Well, that's an interesting development. Conte must really like Bonucci a lot if he's willing to include an important player like Matic in the deal. The Serbian midfielder isn't flashy and he doesn't attract a lot of attention, but he's been a key member of the squad since 2013. Cagnazzo said Chelsea are targeting Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko as a potential replacement for Matic.

Conte spent three seasons (2011–2014) together with Bonucci as Juventus' manager. He also coached the centre-back when he managed the Italian national team in 2014–2016.

Conte will have to strengthen the squad if they want to defend their title next season and challenge for the Champions League title and signing Bonucci is a step in the right direction.