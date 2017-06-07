Chelsea Transfer Rumors 2017: Blues Interested in Former Barcelona Fullback Dani Alves

Dani Alves is used to winning. He has won trophies with Sevilla and Barcelona, and recently he helped Juventus capture the Serie A crown in his first season with the club. Unfortunately, they failed to beat Real Madrid in the Champions League finals last week, but they should challenge for the title again next season.

(Photo: Reuters/Max Rossi)Monaco's Benjamin Mendy (L) in action with Juventus' Dani Alves (R), May 9, 2017.

The Brazilian full-back has played really well for Juventus all season long. However, his future with the club is still mired in uncertainty. He may even end up playing in England next season if he leaves Turin this summer.

According to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Alves and Antonio Conte seems to be interested in the Brazilian footballer.

"Chelsea are weighing up a shock swoop for Dani Alves after being offered the Juventus defender," Mokbel said in his report.

"Sportsmail understands Alves is interesting Blues manager Antonio Conte after being made aware of the former Barcelona man's potential availability this summer," he continued. "While linking up with former manager Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium may appeal to Alves, the chance of joining the Premier League champions — and living in London — is likely to excite him," he added.

Mokbel has also reported that Alves is on Manchester City and Tottenham's radar as well, so the Blues will have to go up against some stiff competition for his signature. City's interest in Alves is obvious since he used to play for Guardiola, and Tottenham may have to find a new right-back if Kyle Walker leaves this summer.

Victor Moses has flourished in his makeshift role as a right wing-back for the Premier League champions this past season, and Conte appears to be looking for a player who can play a similar role and give Moses some competition. Alves may be 34, but he's still one of the best full-backs in the world and he will give Chelsea more depth at right-back.