Chelsea Transfer Rumors 2017: Blues Interested in Juventus' Alex Sandro

It seems that Chelsea are about to make a move on one of the players they have been keeping an eye on.

(Photo: Reuters/Sergio Perez Livepic)Juventus' Alex Sandro (12) in action against Barcelona, April 19, 2017.

Italian publication La Stampa has reported that Blues manager Antonio Conte have met with Alex Sandro's agent recently as they discuss a potential transfer involving the left wing-back. According to the report, Chelsea have tabled a €40 million (around £35 million) bid, but Juventus want €50 million (around £44 million) for the Brazilian footballer.

Sandro seems like a perfect fit in Conte's 3–4–3 system that utilizes wing-backs on the flanks. Marcos Alonso was great on the left flank last season, but the club could use another player at the position since they're going to be playing more games next season.

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, Conte wants to mix things up next season and he wants to give the 4–2–4 formation a try to keep their opponents off guard.

"Conte masterminded Chelsea's title success by switching to a back three, but it is understood the Italian is now working on how he can change formation and catch opponents out again if need be," Law said in his report.

"Although Conte is likely to start next season with his successful back three, the 47-year-old is still keen to build a squad that could switch to his favourite 4–2–4 and swap between different systems during games," he continued.

Sandro can obviously play either left wing-back or left-back, so he's a player Conte wants on his squad.

Interestingly, Sandro's teammates, Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci have also been linked to a move to Stamford Bridge. Will Juventus really sell three of their top defenders to the same club during the summer transfer window? One has to wonder. Anyway, Juventus have never been afraid to sell their top players, so this is possible.