Chelsea Transfer Rumors 2017: Blues Interested in Lorenzo Insigne

Eden Hazard is expected to miss the start of the 2017–18 season because of his ankle injury, but it seems Real Madrid are still interested in making him their "Galáctico" signing this summer.

(Photo: Reuters/Alessandro Garofalo)Italy's Lorenzo Insigne celebrates after scoring a goal against Liechtenstein, June 11, 2017.

Of course, Chelsea want to keep the Belgian footballer. But The Sun is claiming that the Blues are eyeing Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne as Hazard's potential replacement in case he leaves West London this offseason. According to the report, Chelsea are preparing a £45 million bid for the Italian winger and they appear to be willing to double his salary to £200,000 per week.

Blues manager Antonio Conte has worked with Insigne before during his tenure as manager of the Italian national team, so he has seen what the winger can do up close.

Meanwhile, Insigne's agent, Franco della Monica, has poured some cold water on the rumors during an appearance on Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss. During the interview, della Monica said his client prefers to stay in Napoli, and he said the reported offer for the winger was too low.

"I would start by saying the offer reported in The Sun would be low and he has always been in the sights of many clubs," della Monica said, via the Express. "The priority for Lorenzo, though, is to be wearing the Napoli shirt and to be rewarded in an important way by his team. Now he has both and he is happy as well," he added.

Well, maybe Chelsea should wait and see if Hazard leaves first before they line up a move for Insigne because they don't really need another winger right now. If Insigne does move, his agent believes that a potential landing spot is Atlético Madrid.

Insigne's production has been trending upward in the past couple of season. He scored 20 goals in 49 total appearances with Napoli last season.