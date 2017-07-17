Chelsea Transfer Rumors 2017: Blues Interested in Mexican Forward Javier Hernández

(Photo: Reuters/Dylan Martinez Livepic) Bayer Leverkusen's Javier Hernández in action against Tottenham, Nov. 2, 2016.

The search for a striker to replace Diego Costa hasn't gone too well for Chelsea this summer.

The Blues managed to soften the blow of losing Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United by signing midfielder Tiemoué Bakayoko from Monaco, but the search for a striker continues for the West London club.

Real Madrid's Álvaro Morata and Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are regarded as viable alternatives to Lukaku and they have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in recent weeks. However, a new name has emerged as a possible candidate for the role.

According to Mexican news outlet Publimetro, Chelsea are now in the mix to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Javier Hernández. The Blues' cross-town rivals, West Ham United, are also interested in the striker.

The Mexican footballer better known as "Chicharito" made a name for himself as a super-sub during Sir Alex Ferguson's final seasons with Manchester United. Unfortunately, Ferguson's successor, David Moyes, rarely used him in games and he eventually left the Premier League to join Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

Chicharito reportedly has a £13-million buy-out clause in his contract, according to the Express. The Mexican striker would represent a cheaper alternative to Morata and Aubameyang.

The Express has also noted that Chicharito wants around £140,000-a-week. His wage demands may give Chelsea an edge over the Hammers since they can easily afford to give him that much. However, the Sun has reported that West Ham United are prepared to offer him a £145,000-a-week deal to lure him to East London. He will easily become the Hammers' highest-paid player if he joins them.

As of the moment, Chicharito still hasn't made a decision as to which club he wants to join, so the Blues are still in the race for his signature.

Chicharito may not be as highly rated as Aubameyang and Morata, but at £13 million, Chelsea should really consider signing him.