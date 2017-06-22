Chelsea Transfer Rumors 2017: Blues Target Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski

A number of strikers have already been linked with a move to West London since news got out that Diego Costa is on his way out this summer, but this one is arguably the most feared goal scoring machine on the list.

(Photo: Reuters/Michael Dalder)Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates with his teammate Thiago after scoring a goal against Augsburg, April 1, 2017.

According to Sky Sports' Guillem Balague, Chelsea are interested in signing Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and the club has reportedly held preliminary talks with the striker's representatives over a possible transfer this offseason.

Manchester United are interested in Lewandowski as well, but Balague said the Polish footballer prefers to join Chelsea.

Lewandowski was reportedly upset with Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti and his teammates because they didn't do anything to help him finish the season as the top scorer in Bundesliga. He was the top scorer in the league in the 2013–14 and 2015–16 seasons, but he lost to Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by one goal last season.

Lewandowski's a very intriguing player, and ESPN FC's Liam Twomey thinks Chelsea should make him their top priority this summer.

"Lewandowski is the best pure No. 9 in the world, capable of scoring 30 goals per season — the mark he has reached in both of the last two Bundesliga campaigns — while providing a powerful, dynamic focal point for a world-class attack," Twomey wrote in his report.

"Every aspect of Lewandowski's game suggests he would thrive in the Premier League, and he is the only striker potentially available who would represent a definite and immediate upgrade on Costa," he added.

Unfortunately, Chelsea may have already hit a brick wall in their pursuit of the Polish striker.

In a statement issued to Sky Germany, Bayern denied that clubs have contacted them and asked about Lewandowski's availability. Apparently, they aren't interested in selling him and they are prepared to seek Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) sanctions if they catch any club making an approach to lure him away from Bayern without consulting them first.